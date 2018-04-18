Give 4 Garnet: USC sets $3 million goal for day of giving

The University of South Carolina is asking people around the world to donate through its first-ever system wide giving day on Wednesday.

USC will unite its alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff and supporters in a collective online giving campaign, Give 4 Garnet: A Day of Giving. It focuses the combined power of every gift, no matter the size, to make an impact on the university's future.

In honor of its founding in 1801, USC is asking people to give online starting at 5:59 a.m for 18 hours and 1 minute. It will close at midnight.

"This one-day event represents a perfect opportunity for USC supporters from around the globe to join together and make a contribution that helps further our educational mission. Any gift, large or small, can have a significant impact," USC President Harris Pastides said.

The goal is to raise $3 million in a single day to help provide for a variety of programs from scholarships and internships to study abroad opportunities and research.

"Donors will have the opportunity to support 24 different projects around the university," Jancy Houck, the VP of Development for the University said.

"Some are scholarships, some are outside the classroom experiences. Some are for equipment or resources within the various colleges. So there are lots of opportunities and there are things that enhance the educational experience for our students because that's the hallmark of this university," she said.

Give 4 Garnet will include a full day of on-campus events in front of the Russell House University Union on Greene Street. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be selfie stations for photos with university celebrities, including President Harris Pastides, Athletic Director Ray Tanner, USC football standout Marcus Lattimore; a social media vending machine for #Give4Garnet posts; food; games; giveaways; music; and information tables on USC giving opportunities.

Gamecock Pantry and Carolina Closet will also be accepting donations of canned goods and clothing.

To donate and find out more information, visit the Give 4 Garnet: A Day of Giving website.

Schedule of Select Give 4 Garnet Events:

Selfie Station on Greene Street with Guest Celebrities:

• Cocky, 9–10 a.m.

• USC President Dr. Harris Pastides, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

• Athletics Director Ray Tanner, Noon–1 p.m.

• Marcus Lattimore, 1–2 p.m.

• First Lady Patricia MoorePastides, 2–3 p.m.

• George Rogers, 3–4 p.m. (tentative)

2018 Homecoming Theme Reveal Festivities

• Banner drop at DJ booth on Greene Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Homecoming committee piein-the-face event with celebrities, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

First Lady Patricia Moore-Pastides Cooking Demo, 12:20–1 p.m.

• Healthy Carolina Initiatives table, Greene Street

Campaign Progress Updates, Greene Street Whiteboard, 12:30, 2 and 4 p.m.

Gamecock Pantry and Carolina Closet Collection Sites, Greene Street, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Nonperishable canned food for Gamecock Pantry

• Clothing for Carolina Closet

Social Media Vending Machine, Greene Street, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Prize giveaways for anyone who posts on social media with #Give4Garnet

President Pastides and Mrs. Moore-Pastides Visit Call Center, 8:30–9:30 p.m.

• Participating on select calls to thank donors

• 1600 Hampton Street, 7th floor

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.