CPD: Victim in shooting near Midlands Tech not cooperating with investigators

CPD: Victim in shooting near Midlands Tech not cooperating with investigators

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
CPD responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning. (WIS) CPD responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning. (WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department says the victim in a shooting that happened early Wednesday is refusing to cooperate with investigators. 

Officers responded to a shots fired call near an apartment complex on East Chapel Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday. 

Our WIS reporter who was on the scene saw officials investigating and taking pictures. Officials said that they were looking for a victim or suspect. They did not find either.

 Later in the day on Wednesday, officers said the victim in the shooting was a male. He is expected to be ok, however, he is not cooperating with investigators who are trying to determine what exactly happened. 

Officers urge anyone who may have any information on the shooting to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

