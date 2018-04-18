CPD: Victim in shooting near Midlands Tech not cooperating with investigators

The Columbia Police Department says the victim in a shooting that happened early Wednesday is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near an apartment complex on East Chapel Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Our WIS reporter who was on the scene saw officials investigating and taking pictures. Officials said that they were looking for a victim or suspect. They did not find either.

#CPD investigators continue to determine the circumstances surrounding an overnight shooting at the 4400 block of East Chapel. Details are limited at this time. We'll provides updates when available. pic.twitter.com/r6mLZI4f7y — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 18, 2018

Later in the day on Wednesday, officers said the victim in the shooting was a male. He is expected to be ok, however, he is not cooperating with investigators who are trying to determine what exactly happened.

#CPDUpdate | Here's an update on the overnight shooting from East Chapel Rd. The male victim in this case is not cooperating with CPD investigators. He was injured in the leg & is expected to be OK. If you have info to provide, call Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/JdddnCzFM9 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 18, 2018

Officers urge anyone who may have any information on the shooting to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

