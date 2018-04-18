Two displaced in Irmo house fire

Crews on scene of house fire in Irmo

Crews responded to a house fire in Irmo early Wednesday morning. (WIS)

Two people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Irmo.

Crews remain on the scene but the fire is contained.

The fire started on Aspen Court around 3:46 a.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Everyone in the house got out safely.

Officials say the fire started in the attic.

