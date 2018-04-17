Annual 'Prowl and Growl' event draws hundreds of Clemson fans to Columbia

Dabo Swinney and Brad Brownell posed with fans for photos during the 2018 Prowl and Growl Clemson event. (Source: WIS)

The Annual Clemson Prowl and Growl took place Tuesday afternoon at the Jamil Temple, where fans got an opportunity to get the inside scoop on the teams of the Tigers.

Fans also had chances to get photos with the football head coach Dabo Swinney and head basketball coach Brad Brownell as well as participate in a Question and Answer section.

If you missed your chance to participate in the event put on by the Clemson Alumni Association, the Lexington County Clemson Club, and the Columbia Clemson Club, you can always follow the next dates of the tour listed on the alumni association website.

