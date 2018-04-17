USC wants 2 a.m. bar closure back on the table - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC wants 2 a.m. bar closure back on the table

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
The ordinance to close Five Points bar is off the table right now, but could resurface soon as both sides continue to debate merits. (Source: WIS) The ordinance to close Five Points bar is off the table right now, but could resurface soon as both sides continue to debate merits. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A controversial plan to combat underage drinking, crime, and bad behavior caused by excessive drinking in Columbia is still at least weeks away from any conclusion.

Tuesday, council members got feedback from the community about the current plan.

Months ago, Councilman Howard Duvall originally proposed pulling the special permits that allow about 20 city bars – most in Five Points – to stay open past 2 a.m. The idea turned into a lightning rod of controversy with strong opinions on both sides.

Weeks ago, a city committee led by Councilman Daniel Rickenmann took the 2 a.m. closure off the table and decided to propose a revised plan that would do other things. The new plan would mainly give police more tools to penalize and fine problematic bars.

Some of the Five Points neighbors believe the new plan is watered down and worthless.

“So this is lipstick on a pig. This is much ado about nothing," Dick Harpootlian, who lives near Five Points, said in the Tuesday hearing. "And Mr. Rickenmann, I know you’ve got friends that run bars, and I’m sure they have families and they need sustenance, but there are people – 280 kids went the emergency room last year with alcohol poisoning.” 

While Harpootlian and allies for closing bars at 2 a.m. combined to form half the room, the other half was comprised mostly of those against the earlier closure.

“Not all bars are created equal," Marty Dreesen, the owner of Bar None, said. "We don’t have the same business plan. I don’t cater to students. Others bars do. I don’t know how you guys deal with that."

In the meeting, the University of South Carolina said it’s against the current plan and wants the 2 a.m. closure back on the table.

Duvall, meanwhile, is also not satisfied with the current proposal and said he’ll reintroduce the idea of a 2 a.m. closure in the coming weeks but is prepared to offer some concessions, if necessary.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:35:52 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

  • DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:34:23 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:32:43 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly