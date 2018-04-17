SC prison officials revise number of injured to 22 in Lee Correctional riot

The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina prison officials have revised the number of inmates who were hurt when prisoners armed with handmade knives fought one another earlier this week.

The prisons agency said Tuesday that 22 people were injured. The agency previously said that 17 inmates were hurt.

Seven inmates were killed in what officials say was a fight over territory, money and contraband.

The agency didn't explain how it miscounted, but officials have described a chaotic scene at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.

The agency says that three injured inmates who were not included in the original count were taken offsite and treated for minor injuries and released back to the department. Two other inmates were taken offsite for treatment but not counted among the initial 17 reported hurt.

The agency says six inmates remain in the hospital. All the others have been released back to the Corrections Department.

