Cope man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with 4-year-old child

Richard Hightower was arrested for the sexual assault of a minor. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

A man has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor after deputies say he engaged in sexual battery with a 4-year-old child.

Richard Hightower, 30, is facing first degree charges and was denied bond. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Orangeburg County investigators at a home in Kershaw County. They were originally alerted to the sexual assault in 2017.

"This is absolutely despicable," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "The child has not had a chance to outgrow cartoons and dolls nor learned to ride a bike and yet, in her short life, has been assaulted in such a violent manner."

If Hightower is convicted, he faces a mandatory 25-to-life sentence in prison.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.