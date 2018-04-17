RCSD: 2 women robbed following online sale meetings prompts reminder of Internet Exchange Safety Zones

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is reminding residents that safe exchange zones for online sales are available after two women were robbed following meetings set up on the online app LetGo.

The sheriff's department says the first incident happened on April 11 when a woman selling an iPhone arrived at the 1700 block of Alta Vista Drive to meet with the alleged purchasers. She was met by two juveniles, who wanted the phone without giving the victim money. When she refused, the sheriff's department says the pair cornered her and took the phone before running away.

A second incident happened in the same location on April 14 in a meeting also set up on LetGo. A second woman was also robbed, this time at gunpoint by two different juveniles. Her phone was also stolen.

In all, four different juveniles have been arrested. In the connected cases, the pair in the April 11 crime charged with strong armed robbery, and the pair in the April 14 crime were charged with armed robbery.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has also designated safe zones to complete online exchanges. Below is a list of locations in Richland County:

Main Headquarters - 5623 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223

Region 1 Headquarters - 2615 Lower Richland Boulevard, Hopkins, SC 29061

Region 3 Headquarters - 6429 Bishop Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203

Region 4 Headquarters - 1019 Beatty Road, Columbia, SC 29210

Region 6 Headquarters - 118 McNulty Street, Blythewood, SC 29016

