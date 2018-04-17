Deck stacked against SC man accused, arrested in card game argument turned shooting

It was a card game argument that went down hill and caused one man to be arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Dimitrios Vail, 43, had his bond set at $25,000 after he was arrested on Monday.

According to investigators, deputies were called to a Vance residence on April 12 following reports of a shooting. Once there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim reportedly would not say who shot him. However, he did admit that the shooting stemmed from an argument over the game.

Witnesses at the scene helped, though, and identified the shooter as Vail. Vail, deputies said, is a co-worker of the victim.

Vail was taken into custody in Charleston.

“What in the world during a game would cause someone to act this way?” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “If you are becoming that angry – don’t play. But to resort to violence over a game is ludicrous.”

