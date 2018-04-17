Deck stacked against SC man accused, arrested in card game argum - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deck stacked against SC man accused, arrested in card game argument turned shooting

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(SOURCE: RAYCOM) (SOURCE: RAYCOM)
VANCE, SC (WIS) -

It was a card game argument that went down hill and caused one man to be arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. 

Dimitrios Vail, 43, had his bond set at $25,000 after he was arrested on Monday. 

According to investigators, deputies were called to a Vance residence on April 12 following reports of a shooting. Once there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim reportedly would not say who shot him. However, he did admit that the shooting stemmed from an argument over the game.

Witnesses at the scene helped, though, and identified the shooter as Vail. Vail, deputies said, is a co-worker of the victim. 

Vail was taken into custody in Charleston.

“What in the world during a game would cause someone to act this way?” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “If you are becoming that angry – don’t play. But to resort to violence over a game is ludicrous.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:35:52 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

  • DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:34:23 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:32:43 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly