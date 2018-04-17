Police: Suspect wanted in Forest Acres argument turned shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police: Suspect wanted in Forest Acres argument turned shooting that injured 1

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) -

The Forest Acres Police Department is looking for a suspect who shot a person early Tuesday morning. 

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on April 16 at the intersection of Verner Street and Cherry Laurel Drive. 

Reports of shots fired in the area led to the discovery of a victim who had been shot in the upper chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. 

The shooting apparently stemmed from an argument inside a vehicle and spilled over into when the shooting occurred. No additional information is available at this time regarding suspect(s), or vehicle.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

