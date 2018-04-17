SC Dems: Gov's 'Shawshank Redemption' view of Lee Correctional riot is not how prisons work

The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)

State Democrats are calling for reforms to the state's prison system after seven inmates were killed and 17 more were injured following a prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution over the weekend.

Appearing at a State House news conference, Rep. Todd Rutherford sharply criticized Gov. Henry McMaster's response to the exceedingly violent scene at the level three prison in Bishopville.

"I couldn't believe that could happen in a prison in South Carolina. But, according to our governor, things just happen," Rutherford said. "According to our governor, who must live by watching The Shawshank Redemption every night, this is the way that prison life is supposed to be. Our governor is ill-informed and must go because of it."

Rutherford, joined by Rep. James Smith -- who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor -- called for the General Assembly to increase funding to the Department of Corrections to address manpower shortfalls and deal with the violence that plagues state prisons.

"This is not the way people should be treated in South Carolina. They should expect better, we should demand better, and we need a governor that recognizes that. We apparently now do not have one."

Rep. Will Wheeler, who represents Lee County, discussed the importance of reform as a safety issue not only for corrections officers but inmates as well.

"It is not just in our society for people that receive a sentence to face this type of action as a result -- to die in prison while serving a 10-year sentence or a 15-year sentence," Wheeler said. "It's just not the way the system is supposed to work."

Rep. Justin Bamberg agreed.

"Our state is broke," Bamberg said. "And you heard our leader, Rep. Rutherford, mention that we're short some 600 employees. Quite frankly, there needs to be an infusion of money, but we can't rob Peter to pay Paul."

Sounding-off on the mass casualty that left seven inmates dead in Lee County, lawmakers called conditions in state prisons 'deplorable' on Tuesday. Lawmakers gave impassioned speeches on getting more money to prisons to hire more corrections officers, after fights turned deadly and lasted hours.

Officers were outnumbered by the inmates, so they waited for hours to regain control of dorms until help from across the state could arrive, according to the Department of Corrections (SCDC).

“This is not the way people should be treated in South Carolina. They should expect better. We should demand better," Rep. Todd Rutherford (D- Richland) said.

He is one calling for prison reform, and more state tax dollars to be spent on hiring more corrections officers. Susan DeMarco, whose close friend is an inmate at another maximum security prison, agrees. She started an advocacy group called 'Curve the Pipeline,' for reform.

"None of us are as bad as the worst thing we’ve ever done. Yes, people are incarcerated. But incarceration is your sentence," said DeMarco. “We want good citizens coming back out into society," she added.

Staff at (SCDC) blame three separate fights that broke out on gang activity over cellphones. One inmate called WIS-TV, using his illegal phone, to speak on problems as he sees them. He wouldn't reveal his name.

There’s nothing here for anybody to do but to sit around and find something stupid to do," he claimed. He admitted contraband is a problem but said there should also be more good programs in prisons to rehabilitate inmates. The Department of Corrections says there are jobs for inmates.

That group of House Democrats is calling on one of their committees, the Legislative Oversight Committee, to investigate SCDC. The Department of Corrections sent WIS a list of all the programs said to be available to inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. Those are:

The Better Living Incentive Community Programming offers:

Old Testament Survey

Comparative World Religion

Discover the Keys to Staying Full of God

Thinking for a Change

How to Find God's Will

German

Transformation into Rehabilitation Program

Complete Discipleship Evangelist 48

Computer Class 101

Introduction to American Justice

Transforming Your Life

Basic Refrigeration and AC

Architecture 101

Basic Drawing for Beginners

Clock Building

Dog Training

Introduction to Creative Writing

State Driver's License

Push and Pull Total Body Workout

Public Speaking

Men's Fraternity (Part II) Winning at Work

Narcotics Addiction

Real Life Discipleship

Uprooting Anger

Dispelling Urban Myths and Legends

The Theory of Flight

AA

Buddhist Studies

Catholic Service

Christian Discipleship and Leadership Initiative

Re-Entry into Society

Basic Money Management

The Truth Project

Vocabulary - Spelling Made Easy

Financial Literacy

33 The Series - Authentic Manhood

Musical Arts

Personal Health

Policy 101-Young Offenders

Basic Land Surveying/Civil Engineering Blue Prints

Universal Advanced Learning

Un. B.I.A.S. Mentor Program

First Aid 101-The Basics

Discovering the Wiccan Religion

Things Men Should Know

How to do Good after Prison

Worldwide Music Appreciation

Master Life Discipleship

Romanian - Beginners

Environmental Ethics

Game Plan for Life (Joe Gibbs)

Spanish Bible Study

3-T Revived (Taboo Table Talks)

Philosophy/Logic

Critical Thinking

The Shepherd's Staff

Spanish

Mentorship

Wicca Studies

New Testament Survey

Problem Solving Through God's Word

World History

Christian Apologetics

Siddha Meditation, Metaphsis, Mysticiam

Ministerial Training Class

THUG Mentality Exposed

Proficiency for Living

Conquering Challenging Emotions

Excel 2003

Trailblazer Afterschool Workout

Real World Math

Typing

Critical Thinking

A Masterpiece in the Making

Digital Literacy

Destined for the Kingdom

Parole Support Group

HOP Helping Other Positively Everyday

Brass Instrument Community

Roommate 101

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

PRIME

P.R.I.M.E(Positive Reinforcement in Mus Exp)

Roommate 101

Italian Language Class

Biblical history

Study of major world religions

Glorify God, be thankful …

Conflict resolution

Learning German

Change inmate culture

