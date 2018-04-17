Plan a trip to Charleston for the 2018 Air & Space Expo - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Plan a trip to Charleston for the 2018 Air & Space Expo

Plan a trip to Charleston for the 2018 Air & Space Expo

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Joint Base Charleston Air and Space Expo will be held on April 28. (Source: Joint Base Charleston) Joint Base Charleston Air and Space Expo will be held on April 28. (Source: Joint Base Charleston)
The Joint Base Charleston Air and Space Expo is a FREE community event where the latest and greatest military and commercial aircraft will be on display. Get a good look at them in the air and on the ground.

