SC National Action Network asks for reform, discipline following deadly riots at Lee Correctional Institution

During a press conference outside of the South Carolina prison where seven people were killed and 17 others were injured, the South Carolina National Action Network called for prison reform in a list of demands to the South Carolina Department of Corrections and Governor Henry McMaster.

The group's leaders called for the prison's warden, Aaron Joyner, to step down while the investigation was ongoing, for prison reform in South Carolina, announced that they filed a Freedom of Information Act request for any and all videos that show the events that led up to the riots, and for those responsible for the stabbings to be convicted to the fullest extent of the law.

You can watch the entire press conference here:

Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.

The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary.

As of April 16 at midnight, the SCDC website accounts for 1,266 inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. The prison capacity is 1,272 according to the SCDC website. The prison, which opened in 1993, is a level 3 facility in Bishopville, SC.

Lee Correctional Institution has had inmate issues in the past.

Back on March 23, several inmates overpowered a corrections officer, held him hostage, and took control of a dorm for over an hour. No inmates were injured.

Several inmates at the facility have been killed over the last several months. In February 2018, Robert Odell Brown was killed following a fight between inmates. In November 2017, Larry Rainey was found dead due to several stab wounds. In August 2017, Herbert Causey was found unresponsive with a stab wound to his arm. The Lee County Coroner's Office said he bled to death.

A former corrections officer was also almost killed after he says an inmate at Lee Correctional placed a hit on him using a contraband cellphone.

