Two wounded in overnight shooting following argument

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night. 

Deputies responded to Cornell Adams Run at 7:40 p.m. for an aggravated assault.

They found two individuals with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Deputies believe the people involved in the incident knew each other.

According to RCSD, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victims after an argument. Both victims were transported to Palmetto Richland and their condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made at this time.

WIS will continue to update this story as information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

