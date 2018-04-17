Crews respond to collision on Broad River Road

Crews responded to a collision on Broad River Road on Tuesday morning. (WIS)

Crews responded to a collision on Broad River Road on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m.

We’re trying to find out more info on this wreck at Saint Andrews Pkwy and Broad River Rd. Came in as injuries and the road was blocked. Road not blocked now, but you can see one of the cars, pretty badly damaged. Check back in with @wis10 pic.twitter.com/BAneeNPjnp — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) April 17, 2018

Two cars were involved in the accident. There are no lanes blocked at this time.

There are reported injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

