Crews respond to collision on Broad River Road

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Crews responded to a collision on Broad River Road on Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to a collision on Broad River Road on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m.

Two cars were involved in the accident. There are no lanes blocked at this time.

There are reported injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. 

WIS will continue to update this story. 

