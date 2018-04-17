Crews respond to vehicle fire that spread to home in Columbia

Columbia Fire responded to a structure fire on Kaiser Avenue on Tuesday morning. (WIS)

Columbia Fire responded to a house fire in Columbia on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on Kaiser Avenue around 4:00 a.m.

One adult and three children were in the home. There are no injuries.

Columbia Fire officials say that a vehicle fire spread to the house. It appears that the fire started in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

Crews arrived on scene and were able to contain the fire quickly.



