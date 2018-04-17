Crews respond to vehicle fire that spread to home in Columbia

The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.More >>
US, UK accuse Russia of planting malware on internet equipment for espionage, possible attacks.More >>
How could Starbucks, which once urged its employees to start conversations about race with customers, now be under fire for its treatment of black people?More >>
Crews responded to a collision on Broad River Road on Tuesday morning.More >>
Columbia Fire responded to a house fire in Columbia on Tuesday morning.More >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
A chilly start to your Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the 30s to low 40s!More >>
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.More >>
