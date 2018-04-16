Fireflies fan club record 17, win series opener over Drive

Chris Viall, Darwin Ramos and Carlos Hernandez punched out 17 Drive hitters – tying a single-game franchise record – and led Columbia to a 7-1 series-opening victory.More >>
Former USC guards Tiffany Mitchell and Allisha Gray are among the 19 players who were announced as part of the USA National Team roster on Monday.More >>
South Carolina State forward Tashombe Riley announced his departure from the Bulldogs on Monday.More >>
The National Football League and the National Football League Players Association have banned 10 helmet models for the 2018 season and beyond after completing a lab test looking at the performance of football helmets in regards to which helmets reduced impact severity under lab conditions more effectively.More >>
