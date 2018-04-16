Road closed in Lexington after collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Road closed in Lexington after collision

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: Lexington Police Department) (Source: Lexington Police Department)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Officials in Lexington have closed Dooley Road following a collision Monday night.

Details regarding the collision are limited. However, the collision took place near the intersection of Dooley Road and Meat Plant Road. 

Officers are investigating the collision at this time. If you’re headed that way, you are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

