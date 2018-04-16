Deal reached for new athletic facilities at Dreher High School

After receiving the rezoning permit in March, a deal has been reached with city leaders to build new athletic facilities for Dreher High School.

Specifically, the plan establishes five new tennis courts, a multi-purpose field (MPF), a new arboretum, and new lighting for it all in the Planned Unit Development (PUD) deal laid out today. City leaders, including Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, took to social media to celebrate the deal.

Compromise through dialogue works. I'm thankful for all students, neighbors, families & policymakers who worked diligently so that the future leaders at @DreherHigh can have 21st century sport facilities & @HeathwoodSC & Melrose Heights can peaceably enjoy their homes. Thank you!

The deal is not without its caveats, however, as compromises were expected to be made to get agreement on the deal. The tennis courts will be placed in the southern area of existing band practice fields and the MPF will be closer to the high school building and Daly Street to "create [a] larger buffer zone between school property and neighborhood property lines to the north and east and west," according to the approved mediation agreement.

Happy to announce we have reached an agreement on the facilities because of leadership of School Bd, City Council, neighborhood leaders, school admin, and parents!

Mayor for vision. @SteveBenjaminSC @RichlandOne @RichlandOneSupe @ChrisTrainorSC @LouatTheState — Dreher Ath Booster (@dreherbooster) April 16, 2018

The deal states that the PUD will provide no more than one MPF and five tennis courts.

The deal also includes an arboretum, which will be designed with the assistance of an architectural designer, and a call for increased trees and other foliage to block sight and sound around the north side. Irrigation will also be installed consistent with new and current needs.

Some of the harsher compromises include that there can be no varsity football competitions on the MPF, the MPF will not have sound on scoreboard, P.A. system, or a battery megaphone, and there can not be any pep bands.

The deal was approved by the Richland County School District One Board in a meeting late Monday afternoon.

