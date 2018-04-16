Deal reached for new athletic facilities at Dreher High School - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deal reached for new athletic facilities at Dreher High School

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

After receiving the rezoning permit in March, a deal has been reached with city leaders to build new athletic facilities for Dreher High School. 

Specifically, the plan establishes five new tennis courts, a multi-purpose field (MPF), a new arboretum, and new lighting for it all in the Planned Unit Development (PUD) deal laid out today. City leaders, including Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, took to social media to celebrate the deal.

The deal is not without its caveats, however, as compromises were expected to be made to get agreement on the deal. The tennis courts will be placed in the southern area of existing band practice fields and the MPF will be closer to the high school building and Daly Street to "create [a] larger buffer zone between school property and neighborhood property lines to the north and east and west," according to the approved mediation agreement.

The deal states that the PUD will provide no more than one MPF and five tennis courts. 

The deal also includes an arboretum, which will be designed with the assistance of an architectural designer, and a call for increased trees and other foliage to block sight and sound around the north side. Irrigation will also be installed consistent with new and current needs.

Some of the harsher compromises include that there can be no varsity football competitions on the MPF, the MPF will not have sound on scoreboard, P.A. system, or a battery megaphone, and there can not be any pep bands. 

The deal was approved by the Richland County School District One Board in a meeting late Monday afternoon. 

