Mitchell, Gray named to USA Women’s National Basketball team

Team USA will have a pair of former Gamecocks joining head coach Dawn Staley.

Former USC guards Tiffany Mitchell and Allisha Gray are among the 19 players who were announced as part of the USA National Team roster on Monday. Mitchell and Gray each play in the WNBA. Mitchell is one of the top players for the Indiana Fever while Gray was named WNBA Rookie of the Year last season during her first year with the Dallas Wings.

Gray and Mitchell join Seimone Augustus, Sue Bird, Layshia Clarendon, Napheesa Collier, Elena Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Stefanie Dolson, Sylvia Fowles, Tiffany Hayes, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Mitchell, Breanna Stewart, Brittney Sykes, Diana Taurasi, Morgan Tuck, Sydney Wiese, and Elizabeth Williams on the roster.

Former USC standout A’ja Wilson was also part of the USA National Team pool, but she will not be able to take part in the upcoming camp.

Team USA will hold camp from April 24-26 in Seattle. The camp will end with an exhibition game pitting Team USA against the China National Team on April 26 at KeyArena in Seattle.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.