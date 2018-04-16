Gilbert tornado shredded barns, toppled trees, scared ‘Macho man’

Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.More >>
After receiving the rezoning permit in March, a deal has been reached with city leaders to build new athletic facilities for Dreher High School.More >>
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Danny Adam’s Sunday afternoon nap was cut short. “I was asleep, and all of a sudden, bam! I mean, I just jumped up in the air, and the mobile home was trying to lift,” he said.More >>
