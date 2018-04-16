Man sought for armed robbery in Richland Co. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man sought for armed robbery in Richland Co.

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Deputies in Richland County are searching for a man wanted for armed robbery.

Officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said the suspect robbed someone at the 2400 block of Kneece Road on March 5. Details surrounding the incident are limited. However, the suspect is described as a light-skinned African-American male with a gap in his teeth.

Surveillance video captured a vehicle dropping the suspect off and picking him up at a gas station.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

