SC inmate: Not enough to do is the main reason why riots happen - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC inmate: Not enough to do is the main reason why riots happen

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC) The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)
BISHOPVILLE, SC (WIS) -

An inmate at Lee Correctional Institution gave several reasons why he believes violent incidents like Sunday's events which left seven dead and 17 more inmates injured occur. 

“We’ve got so many gang members within the system and there’s nothing for them to do and they’re (leaders) talking about the contraband," the inmate said.

The inmate, who spoke to WIS News 10 on the condition of anonymity, says that one of the reasons inmates enter into activities that lead to riots such as this is because inmates aren't given enough to do. 

“There’s nothing here for us to do," the inmate said. "There’s no educational programs, the legislators — they’re sitting around here and their thinking that locking ‘em up and throwing away the key is the answer — but it’s not the answer because there isn’t anything for anybody to do except for sit around and find something stupid to do. They’re trying to say it’s about contraband, it’s not about contraband, it’s about territory – it’s about rival gang members going at each other.  They always want to bring up the cell phones and the contraband, there’s other contraband in here besides cell phones — there’s drugs, there’s cigarettes.”

The inmate says the prison is understaffed, something that SCDC has confirmed.  The inmate told us “there’s never a staff around and when there is, it’s not enough of them to deter anything from happening.”

Another issue the inmate mentions is that not only do inmates have nothing to do, but they’ve got nothing to lose: “They’re not giving them anything to do, they’ve probably burnt all their bridges with their family members on the streets so they don’t have anything to lose,” the inmate said.

MORE ON THE DEADLY SC PRISON RIOT: 

As of April 16 at midnight, the SCDC website accounts for 1,266 inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. The prison capacity is 1,272 according to the SCDC website. The prison, which opened in 1993, is a level 3 facility in Bishopville, SC. 

Lee Correctional Institution has had inmate issues in the past. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:48:19 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:50 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:50:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>

  • 7 inmates killed as prisoners fight over money, territory

    7 inmates killed as prisoners fight over money, territory

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 10:48:25 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:45:50 GMT
    South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison. (Source: Lee County Fire/Twitter)South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison. (Source: Lee County Fire/Twitter)

    South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.

    More >>

    South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.

    More >>

  • Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:01 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:45:18 GMT
    FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)FOX News talk show host Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly