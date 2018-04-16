A Lee Correctional Institution inmate believes he knows why riot - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A Lee Correctional Institution inmate believes he knows why riots at the prison happen often

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC) The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)
BISHOPVILLE, SC (WIS) -

An inmate at Lee Correctional Institution gave several reasons why he believes violent incidents like Sunday's events which left seven dead and 17 more inmates injured occur. 

“We’ve got so many gang members within the system and there’s nothing for them to do and they’re (leaders) talking about the contraband," the inmate said.

The inmate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says that one of the reasons inmates enter into activities that lead to riots such as this is because inmates aren't given enough to do. 

“There’s nothing here for us to do," the inmate said. "There’s no educational programs, the legislators — they’re sitting around here and their thinking that locking ‘em up and throwing away the key is the answer — but it’s not the answer because there isn’t anything for anybody to do except for sit around and find something stupid to do. They’re trying to say it’s about contraband, it’s not about contraband, it’s about territory – it’s about rival gang members going at each other.  They always want to bring up the cell phones and the contraband, there’s other contraband in here besides cell phones — there’s drugs, there’s cigarettes.”

The inmate says the prison is understaffed, something that SCDC has confirmed.  The inmate told us “there’s never a staff around and when there is, it’s not enough of them to deter anything from happening.”

Another issue the inmate mentions is that not only do inmates have nothing to do, but they’ve got nothing to lose: “They’re not giving them anything to do, they’ve probably burnt all their bridges with their family members on the streets so they don’t have anything to lose,” the inmate said.

MORE ON THE DEADLY SC PRISON RIOT: 

As of April 16 at midnight, the SCDC website accounts for 1,266 inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. The prison capacity is 1,272 according to the SCDC website. The prison, which opened in 1993, is a level 3 facility in Bishopville, SC. 

Lee Correctional Institution has had inmate issues in the past. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Yes, there's a place where you can watch the Royal Wedding with your Midlands friends!

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:35 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:35:52 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

    We’re assuming you already know the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place this weekend.  

    More >>

  • DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    DETAILS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is this Saturday! Here's how you can watch it.

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:34:23 GMT
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)
    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Winsor Castle. (Source: Kensington Palace/Twitter)

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

    The most anticipated wedding of the year is happening this month - Prince Harry is set to marry American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.  

    More >>

  • Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Gunfire erupts at Trump resort; police arrest man with flag

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:32:43 GMT
    A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)A person is in custody after police responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly