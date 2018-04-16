CPD: Woman wanted for using victim’s identity to get lines of credit

Investigators in Columbia need your help identifying a woman wanted for identity fraud.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the woman used a person’s identity to get multiple lines of credit “in an excess of $10,000 at various stores.” Those stores include sporting goods stores and jewelry stores as well.

If you know this woman or where she may be, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

