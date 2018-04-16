CPD: Woman wanted for using victim’s identity to get lines of cr - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD: Woman wanted for using victim’s identity to get lines of credit

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: Columbia Police Department) (Source: Columbia Police Department)
(Source: Columbia Police Department) (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Investigators in Columbia need your help identifying a woman wanted for identity fraud.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the woman used a person’s identity to get multiple lines of credit “in an excess of $10,000 at various stores.” Those stores include sporting goods stores and jewelry stores as well.

If you know this woman or where she may be, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:15:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:28:42 GMT
    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.

    More >>

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.

    More >>

  • How Facebook ads target you

    How Facebook ads target you

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:55:28 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:33:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when...

    Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.

    More >>

    Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.

    More >>

  • White House says Russia sanctions still under consideration

    White House says Russia sanctions still under consideration

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:48:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:33:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    More >>

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly