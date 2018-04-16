Beatty granted release from USC men’s basketball team

South Carolina guard David Beatty has requested and been granted his release from the Gamecocks.

The freshman out of Philadelphia played in 29 games for Carolina this past season. He averaged just under 12 minutes per game and posted three points per contest. His season-high for the Gamecocks came in December when he scored 16 points against Limestone.

“We want to thank David for everything he did for our program during his time with us, and we wish him the best on and off the court moving forward,” Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin said in a statement.

Beatty becomes the third player to request and receive a release from the USC men’s basketball team in less than a month.

