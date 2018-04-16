SC State’s Riley leaving Bulldogs’ hoops program

Saint Mary's Emmett Naar, center, looks to pass away from South Carolina State's Tashombe Riley (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

South Carolina State is losing a homegrown product from their men’s basketball team.

Bulldogs forward Tashombe Riley announced his departure from the program on Monday.

The former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout signed to play for Murray Garvin and the Bulldogs in November 2013. During his junior campaign, Riley was the team’s second-leading scorer averaging 11.4 and pulling down 5.1 rebounds per game during his junior campaign.

He played 98 games for SC State and averaged 9.3 points per game.

The 6-foot-7 Riley did not play for the Bulldogs this past season after suffering a lower leg injury this summer at the SC Pro Am.

He is slated to graduate from SC State on May 11.

From the desk of SC State forward and former @OW_HIGH_BRUINS standout Tashombe Riley pic.twitter.com/hs2Qg3E2rL — Emery Glover (@EmeryGlover17) April 16, 2018

