No charges yet as officials continue to investigate crash that killed three teens in Irmo

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
Two women are facing charges in connection with an attempted exorcism where a 56-year-old victim was held against her will on March 19.More >>
Two women are facing charges in connection with an attempted exorcism where a 56-year-old victim was held against her will on March 19.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville has dealt with at least 10 inmate deaths since August of last year with the bulk coming just Sunday night after seven inmates were killed in an "inmate on inmate" altercation.More >>
Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville has dealt with at least 10 inmate deaths since August of last year with the bulk coming just Sunday night after seven inmates were killed in an "inmate on inmate" altercation.More >>
A former associate pastor has been arrested after a victim came forward and reported a sexual assault, leading to the discovery of other possible sexual assaults by the suspect during his time at Columbia First Seventh-Day Adventist Church in 2017.More >>
A former associate pastor has been arrested after a victim came forward and reported a sexual assault, leading to the discovery of other possible sexual assaults by the suspect during his time at Columbia First Seventh-Day Adventist Church in 2017.More >>
Outside the sleepy, almost one-stop light town of Bishopville, the Lee Correctional Institution houses 1,266 of the state's most violent offenders.More >>
Outside the sleepy, almost one-stop light town of Bishopville, the Lee Correctional Institution houses 1,266 of the state's most violent offenders.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>