No charges yet as officials continue to investigate crash that killed three teens in Irmo

The investigation continues into the chase and crash that killed three teens and injured three others in Irmo back in early April, according to the Irmo Police Department.

Travis Lamount Green, Jr., 15; Travion D’Monte Green, 13; and Reshad Daloamir Davis, 15 were all killed in the April 5 crash that happened on Piney Grove Road and Linsbury Circle after the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a tree.

An incident report from Irmo Police has also revealed new details in the moments that led up to the fatal crash.

According to the report, the incident began on Irmo Drive while officers were conducting traffic enforcement there and clocked the 2008 Pontiac G8 the teens were driving at 58 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Officers said they attempted a traffic stop, but the Pontiac would not stop for blue lights as they weaved in and around traffic on Irmo Drive. At that point, the report said, the attempted traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit at the 7800 block of Irmo Drive.

The report goes on to say the Pontiac drove to Lake Murray Boulevard and made a right on St. Andrews Road. Another officer joined the pursuit there, the report said, before the chase continued to Pine Grove Road.

It was at the 100 block of Piney Grove Road when the Pontiac attempted to drive around another car before it lost control and crashed into a tree.

Following the crash, the report said, officers swarmed the car with guns drawn and told the teens inside to get out of the car. According to the report, two of the teens, Renaf Davis and Jerquaris Harper, complied. The four other teens in the car were "non-responsive," the report said.

Officers still don't know who exactly was driving the car at the time of the crash, according to Irmo Capt. Courtney Dennis, and the report says Davis and Harper implicated the other when they were questioned.

Emergency officials arrived a short time later and began to work the scene.

Upon further investigation, detectives also recovered a firearm on one of the juveniles. It was also revealed that the Pontiac had been stolen.

Columbia police released information on the stolen car, saying it was stolen between April 3 and April 4 from a home off Broad River Road. According to the incident report, unknown people stole the locked car which had the keys inside. There were no signs of forced entry.

"No one has been charged at this time," Dennis said. "This case is still open and we are also waiting on the MAIT Report to help us determine who the driver of the vehicle was."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.