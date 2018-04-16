Midlands man OK after tree falls onto tractor

The County of Lexington tweeted that public safety personnel responded to the 600 block of Bimini Twist Circle and found a man trapped underneath a tree. (Source: County of Lexington/Twitter)

A Midlands man walked away from an entrapment after a tree fell on his tractor on Monday.

First responders were able to stabilize the tree and release air from the tractor's tires to free the man.

He only had minor injuries and declined medical attention and away from the scene.

