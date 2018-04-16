NC Murder suspect has ties to Columbia, CPD says

Bria Anansa Shawntia Robinson, 24, is likely in the company of Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie who is wanted for the murder of Antwain Maurice Price in North Carolina. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police are saying that the suspect wanted in the shooting death of Antwain Maurice Price has connections in Columbia and are looking for assistance in locating a female associate.

CPD says that Bria Anansa Shawntia Robinson, 24, is from Spartanburg, but could be anywhere in the Carolinas and is "likely" in the company of Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding Abercrombie's or Robinson's whereabouts to contact the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) at 704-336-VCAT (8228) or call 911. Additional information surrounding the shooting of Price should be directed to 704-432-TIPS (8477) and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

