Student, 17, charged with sex acts with fellow student at Airport High

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

A 17-year-old Airport High School student is in trouble after following an incident with a 14-year-old fellow student on campus, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Marqueze Levar Jackson is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct for the March 18 incident.

Details are limited, but Jackson is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. 

More on this story as it develops.

