CPD: Woman arrested in attempted exorcism, kidnapping; sister wanted

Brittany Jones (arrested) and Tiara Jones (wanted) are facing charges of first degree assault and kidnapping in connection with an attempted exorcism. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Two women are facing charges in connection with an attempted exorcism where a 56-year-old victim was held against her will on March 19.

Brittany Jones, 28, and Tiara Jones, 26, are both facing first-degree assault charges and kidnapping charges in connection with the exorcism.

Brittany Jones allegedly assaulted the victim in the upper and lower body with a cross, believing the victim was possessed.

The victim escaped and got help from a neighbor and was transported to injuries that were not life-threatening.

Brittany Jones was arrested last week and is held on a $100,000 bond, according to Columbia Police, but Tiara Jones is still wanted.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

