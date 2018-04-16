CPD: Woman arrested in attempted exorcism, kidnapping; sister wa - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD: Woman arrested in attempted exorcism, kidnapping; sister wanted

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Brittany Jones (arrested) and Tiara Jones (wanted) are facing charges of first degree assault and kidnapping in connection with an attempted exorcism. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Brittany Jones (arrested) and Tiara Jones (wanted) are facing charges of first degree assault and kidnapping in connection with an attempted exorcism. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Two women are facing charges in connection with an attempted exorcism where a 56-year-old victim was held against her will on March 19. 

Brittany Jones, 28, and Tiara Jones, 26, are both facing first-degree assault charges and kidnapping charges in connection with the exorcism. 

Brittany Jones allegedly assaulted the victim in the upper and lower body with a cross, believing the victim was possessed. 

The victim escaped and got help from a neighbor and was transported to injuries that were not life-threatening. 

Brittany Jones was arrested last week and is held on a $100,000 bond, according to Columbia Police, but Tiara Jones is still wanted. 

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

