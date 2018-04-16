NFL and NFLPA ban the use of 10 different helmet models following updated study

The NFL has banned 10 helmet models from use following the results of a test analyzing the performance of helmets in impact reduction. (Source: NFL)

The National Football League and the National Football League Players Association have banned 10 helmet models for the 2018 season and beyond after completing a lab test looking at the performance of football helmets in regards to which helmets reduced impact severity under lab conditions more effectively.

The banned helmets either performed poorly in testing, have been discontinued, or were produced by companies that no longer manufacture football helmets, according to a release from the NFL.

Six helmets were immediately prohibited, while four of them were still allowed only for players that used them in the 2017 season and are prohibited for new players. The NFL warns that the results of this test should not extend to lower levels of play like collegiate or high school football.

The lab test includes rotational velocity and acceleration as part of a "combined metric" in helmet evaluation. The NFL claims the tests are the first of their kind to use rotational measures in the analysis.

The NFL used Biokinetics Inc., which is an independent helmet testing lab in Canada. Dr. Timothy McMurry, assistant professor of biomechanics at the University of Virginia's Department of Public Health Sciences was retained as an independent biostatistician to assist in analyzing the data.

