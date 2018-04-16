Who are the seven inmates killed at Lee Correctional Institution?

Outside the sleepy, almost one-stop light town of Bishopville, the Lee Correctional Institution houses 1,266 of the state's most violent offenders.

Outside the sleepy, almost one-stop light town of Bishopville, the Lee Correctional Institution houses 1,266 of the state's most violent offenders.

Outside of Bishopville, the Lee Correctional Institution houses over 1,200 of the state's most violent inmates. (Source: WIS)

Outside of Bishopville, the Lee Correctional Institution houses over 1,200 of the state's most violent inmates. (Source: WIS)

Residents of sleepy Bishopville respond after seven killed at Lee Correctional

Residents of sleepy Bishopville respond after seven killed at Lee Correctional

Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville has dealt with at least 10 inmate deaths since August of last year with the bulk coming just Sunday night after seven inmates were killed in an "inmate on inmate" altercation.

Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville has dealt with at least 10 inmate deaths since August of last year with the bulk coming just Sunday night after seven inmates were killed in an "inmate on inmate" altercation.

Lee Correctional Institution has had inmate troubles as of late. (Source: WIS)

Lee Correctional Institution has had inmate troubles as of late. (Source: WIS)

10 inmates dead in 9 months: What's going on at Lee Correctional Institution?

10 inmates dead in 9 months: What's going on at Lee Correctional Institution?

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.

Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.

The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. (Source: SCDC)

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. (Source: SCDC)

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. (Source: SCDC)

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. (Source: SCDC)

'Territory, contraband, cell phones' behind SC prison 'mass casualty incident' that left 7 dead

'Territory, contraband, cell phones' behind SC prison 'mass casualty incident' that left 7 dead

Seven men were killed Sunday night following an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.

Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshuia Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary died following what DOC officials called an "inmate on inmate altercation."

All seven men were identified late Monday morning.

DEADLY PRISON RIOT AT LEE CORRECTIONAL

Here's what we know about each man.

Raymond Angelo Scott, 38, was serving time for assault and battery of a high and aggravating nature, a firearms provision, and carrying a prohibited weapon.

Michael Milledge, 44, was serving time for a first-degree assault and battery charge from Marlboro County, jail records state. His sentence for that charge begin in 2012. He had several other charges out of Greenville County, including drug possession, trafficking in crack cocaine, and firearms. His projected release date was in 2032.

Damonte Rivera, 24, was serving a life sentence for murder out of Georgetown County, jail records state. He was also charged with armed robbery, first-degree burglary and kidnapping for his role in a home invasion and murder in Georgetown in 2012. He was not eligible for release.

Eddie Gaskins, 32, was sentenced following his conviction on a charge of first-degree domestic violence, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 25, 2016. Deputies responded to a home on Hootie Court in Moncks Corner where they met with the victim who was bleeding from a cut on her cheek. The woman said Gaskins had assaulted her when she visited his home, according to an incident report. The woman told deputies he began threatening her, threw her on a vehicle, scratched, bit and head-butted her. Gaskins also threatened her life during the incident, the report states.

Joshua Jenkins, 33, was serving time for a 2011 incident in Berkeley County where a woman was shot to death in a home during a robbery attempt. Jenkins was charged with second degree burglary, attempted murder, and voluntary manslaughter.

Corey Scott, 38, was serving a sentence at Lee for multiple charges from 2002 out of Florence County, including armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and battery, carjacking and criminal conspiracy, jail records states. He was due to be released in January of 2022.

Cornelius McClary, 33, was charged with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, firearms provision and criminal conspiracy in Williamsburg County in 2011, jail records state. He was projected to be released in 2032.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.