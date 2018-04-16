FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic slowdown in all lanes of westbound I-20

Authorities are responding to a tree that is blocking all lanes on westbound Interstate 20 near US 387 and US 1. (Source: Google Earth)

Authorities are responding to reports of traffic slowdown in all lanes of westbound Interstate 20 between US 378 and US 1.

The backup occurred around noon. There are currently no lanes blocked, but delays are still expected.

Viewers have told WIS News 10 that a tree was blocking the roadway, but this has not been confirmed.

There is no information available in regards to damage or injuries.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

