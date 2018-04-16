'Territory, contraband, cell phones' behind SC prison 'mass casu - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'Territory, contraband, cell phones' behind SC prison 'mass casualty incident' that left 7 dead

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. (Source: SCDC) Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. (Source: SCDC)
Seven men were killed Sunday night following an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. (Source: WIS) Seven men were killed Sunday night following an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.

SC DOC Director Bryan Stirling said these incidents happened in three different dorms Sunday evening and centered around contraband.

"These folks are fighting over real money and real territory while they are incarcerated," Stirling said.

With Gov. Henry McMaster and the State Law Enforcement Division Director Mark Keel, Stirling said the main reason incidents like this happen is because the cell signals surrounding the prisons are not jammed by the FCC.

Stirling described the events at the prison on Sunday: three different incidents happened in three different dorms, where it started in one dorm and snowballed.

DEADLY PRISON RIOT AT LEE CORRECTIONAL

"It happened in one dorm and soon, the other dorms found out about it," Stirling said.

Stirling says that there about 250 to 260 inmates in each dorm at Lee Correctional Institution. He also said that a lot of preparation goes into the prison's response to these events, saying it's also about officer safety.

The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary.

"There's an enormous effort to make sure things like this don't happen," McMaster said.

Stirling did not release the type of weapon used in these incidents and said that information is a part of their investigation.

He also spoke about the photos and videos circulating on social media that claim to document the incident inside the dorms where bodies were shown. Stirling said he could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

