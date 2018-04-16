LIVE: SCDC, Gov. McMaster to discuss 'mass casualty incident' where 7 inmates killed at SC prison

South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.

South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.

Seven men were killed Sunday night following an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)

Seven men were killed Sunday night following an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)

Seven men were killed Sunday night following an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)

Seven men were killed Sunday night following an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)

Who are the seven inmates killed at Lee Correctional Institution?

Who are the seven inmates killed at Lee Correctional Institution?

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. (Source: SCDC)

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary.

According to DOC, multiple crews responded to an incident at the prison Sunday night.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.