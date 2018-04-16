LIVE: SCDC, Gov. McMaster to discuss 'mass casualty incident' wh - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: SCDC, Gov. McMaster to discuss 'mass casualty incident' where 7 inmates killed at SC prison

(WIS) -

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary.

According to DOC, multiple crews responded to an incident at the prison Sunday night.

