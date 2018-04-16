UPDATE: Gas leak evacuations in Cayce lifted - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Gas leak evacuations in Cayce lifted

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

Evacuations in Cayce for a major gas leak have been lifted, according to a city spokesperson.

Crews reportedly struck a gas line while they were working on construction in the area. 

Cayce Spokesperson Ashley Hunter said officials asked folks to avoid Knox Abbott Drive on the 900 block on Monday.

Residents in the area were evacuated on the even numbered side of the street to the nearby Oceanview Restaurant. 

