UPDATE: Gas leak evacuations in Cayce lifted - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Gas leak evacuations in Cayce lifted

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(SOURCE: RAYCOM) (SOURCE: RAYCOM)
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

Evacuations in Cayce for a major gas leak have been lifted, according to a city spokesperson.

Crews reportedly struck a gas line while they were working on construction in the area. 

Cayce Spokesperson Ashley Hunter said officials asked folks to avoid Knox Abbott Drive on the 900 block on Monday.

Residents in the area were evacuated on the even numbered side of the street to the nearby Oceanview Restaurant. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • White House weighing more Russia sanctions

    White House weighing more Russia sanctions

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:48:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:02:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    More >>

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump's attorney says raids 'took everything'

    The Latest: Trump's attorney says raids 'took everything'

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:58:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-04-16 16:53:28 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>

  • The Latest: Japan's Kawauchi surges to Boston Marathon win

    The Latest: Japan's Kawauchi surges to Boston Marathon win

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:04 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:00:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018.
    Runners are arriving in Hopkinton and trying to stay dry as they await the start of the Boston Marathon.More >>
    Runners are arriving in Hopkinton and trying to stay dry as they await the start of the Boston Marathon.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly