10 inmates dead in 9 months: What's going on at Lee Correctional

10 inmates dead in 9 months: What's going on at Lee Correctional Institution?

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Lee Correctional Institution has had inmate troubles as of late. (Source: WIS) Lee Correctional Institution has had inmate troubles as of late. (Source: WIS)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville has dealt with at least 10 inmate deaths since August 2017 with the bulk coming just Sunday night after seven inmates were killed in an "inmate on inmate" altercation. 

South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said Monday morning they are continuing to investigate what they called a "mass casualty incident" at the level three prison that houses some of the state's most violent inmates.

Details remain limited in connection with that case. 

Here's a look back at recent incidents at Lee Correctional:

DOC continues to investigate the Sunday night incident.

