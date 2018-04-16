Lexington-Richland District 5 to dismiss Leaphart Elementary ear - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Other

Lexington-Richland District 5 to dismiss Leaphart Elementary early due to power outage

Lexington-Richland School District 5 has announced that they will implement an early-release day for Leaphart Elementary School students because of a power outage at the school. (Source: Lexington-Richland 5 School District/Facebook) Lexington-Richland School District 5 has announced that they will implement an early-release day for Leaphart Elementary School students because of a power outage at the school. (Source: Lexington-Richland 5 School District/Facebook)
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

Lexington-Richland School District 5 has announced that they will implement an early-release day for Leaphart Elementary School students because of a power outage at the school. 

Students from Leaphart Elementary will be released at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, while other schools will operate on normal schedules. 

"This decision is being made in an abundance of caution for students and staff. The district is working closely with several agencies and with the power company to stay apprised of estimated power restoration times," the school district said in a statement. 

Any future announcements will be made using the school district’s automated telephone system, the district website, social media and local media outlets.

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Lexington County looking for woman who used stolen credit card

    Lexington County looking for woman who used stolen credit card

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:07:17 GMT
    Lexington County officials are looking for this woman in connection with credit card theft along with a string of vehicle break-ins on Sunday. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)Lexington County officials are looking for this woman in connection with credit card theft along with a string of vehicle break-ins on Sunday. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Bi-Lo on St. Andrews Road Sunday.  

    More >>

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Bi-Lo on St. Andrews Road Sunday.  

    More >>

  • Congressional retirements could sink GOP under midterm 'blue wave'

    Congressional retirements could sink GOP under midterm 'blue wave'

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:43:12 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-04-16 16:59:48 GMT

    While incumbents are hard to beat, nearly 40 of them in Congress are taking their competitive advantage and going home.

    More >>

    While incumbents are hard to beat, nearly 40 of them in Congress are taking their competitive advantage and going home.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump's attorney says raids 'took everything'

    The Latest: Trump's attorney says raids 'took everything'

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:58:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:05:01 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly