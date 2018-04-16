Lexington-Richland District 5 to dismiss Leaphart Elementary early due to power outage

Lexington-Richland School District 5 has announced that they will implement an early-release day for Leaphart Elementary School students because of a power outage at the school. (Source: Lexington-Richland 5 School District/Facebook)

Students from Leaphart Elementary will be released at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, while other schools will operate on normal schedules.

"This decision is being made in an abundance of caution for students and staff. The district is working closely with several agencies and with the power company to stay apprised of estimated power restoration times," the school district said in a statement.

Any future announcements will be made using the school district’s automated telephone system, the district website, social media and local media outlets.

