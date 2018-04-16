FIRST ALERT: Highs in the 80s for Wednesday, cooler by Friday

First Alert Weather Highlights:

More comfortable morning with lows in the 50s and 60s

Highs in the mid 80s this afternoon (Pick of the week)

Will be windy at times both today and Thursday with 10-25 MPH sustained

A weak cold front brings temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Friday.

Highs will be in the low and mid 70s through the weekend.

Our next chance of rain arrives late Sunday, Monday into early Tuesday

A more comfortable start to the day with lows in the 50s and 60s. We'll see out temperatures warm up to the mid 80s this afternoon under sunny skies!

The only weather issue today and tomorrow is that the wind will be pretty persistent with 0-25 MPH or higher gusts possible. Temperatures will be more seasonable Thursday as a weak front crosses the area, but it will not bring us any rain.

Temps on Friday morning will be in the low 40s and highs only in the upper 60s for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s through the weekend with Saturday being the pick of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next chance of rain is late Sunday into Monday as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. Rain is also possible into early Tuesday but the wettest day is most certainly Monday.

We'll keep an eye on the forecast for you over the next several days.

Forecast:

Today: Another day with mostly sunny skies. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Windy at times 10-25 MPH

Tonight: Clear and comfortable with lows in the 60s. Windy at times 10-20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny but more seasonable with highs in the middle 70s. Staying breezy 10-20 MPH

