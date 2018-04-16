FIRST ALERT: Cool start for Tuesday, warmer temps on the way

First Alert Weather Highlights:

Temperatures this morning in the 30s, low 70s by the afternoon

Not as cool tonight with upper 40s to low 50s.

80s for Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

Rain possible late Sunday into Monday.

A chilly start to your Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the 30s to low 40s!

Winds will slowly relax through the day today at 10-15 MPH from the West. Highs this afternoon eventually get into the lower 70s under sunny skies.

Warmer weather moves in for Wednesday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s with a few more clouds in the sky but still staying mostly sunny.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for Thursday before a weak cold front moves in and brings cooler weather by Friday and Saturday. Our highs will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Next chance of rain arrives late Sunday into Monday. A few storms are possible Monday.



Forecast:

Today: Sunshine this afternoon with less wind than yesterday. Temps are a little milder getting into the low 70s.

Tonight: Quiet and clear but not as cool with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: A few more clouds, but staying mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s and a breeze. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

