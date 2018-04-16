FIRST ALERT: Cool and windy conditions for Monday

First Alert Weather Highlights:

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for the Midlands.

Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s. Highs will be in the low 60s for the afternoon with more sunshine.

Temperatures tonight fall into the upper 30s to around 40.

Next chance for rain is Sunday.

After a very active end to the weekend, we're looking at quiet weather for the work week.

It's a cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and a cool wind at times. Highs this afternoon only get into the low 60s and it will feel cooler than that with the wind.

A Lake Wind Advisory is up for the Midlands until 8 p.m. this evening. Winds today will gust 15-30 MPH from the west, so be careful if you're heading out on the water.

Tonight, temperatures fall down into the upper 30s to around 40! It will still remain a bit breezy at times tomorrow, but not nearly as gusty. Temperatures get into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Warmer weather moves in for Wednesday. Highs will climb into the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. We'll see temperatures around 80 for Thursday before a weak front moves in by the end of the week, dropping our highs back into the low 70s. This front however doesn't bring any rain to the area. Just some cooler weather.

Our next chance of rain arrives next Sunday. So Saturday is your pick of the weekend!



Forecast:

Today: Sun and Clouds. Cool and Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Another chilly one with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 with a few passing clouds.

Tuesday: More sunshine with temps not as cool. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.