7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.More >>
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.More >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."More >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey answered "possibly" when asked if the president was attempting to obstruct justice when he encouraged him to close the investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey answered "possibly" when asked if the president was attempting to obstruct justice when he encouraged him to close the investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
After a very active end to the weekend, we're looking at quiet weather for the work week.More >>
After a very active end to the weekend, we're looking at quiet weather for the work week.More >>
Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.More >>
Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.More >>
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.More >>
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.More >>
"A perfectly executed strike," Trump tweeted after U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses. "Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"More >>
"A perfectly executed strike," Trump tweeted after U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses. "Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"More >>
Storms have been rolling through the Midlands, including heavy damage in areas like Irmo and other locations in Lexington, Fairfield, and Richland counties.More >>
Storms have been rolling through the Midlands, including heavy damage in areas like Irmo and other locations in Lexington, Fairfield, and Richland counties.More >>