7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

Multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night that left 7 inmates dead and 17 inmates requiring medical attention, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The incident reportedly involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations.

Lee County Fire/Rescue assisted With a Mass Causality Incident at Lee Correctional. Mutual Aid was received from FlorenceCounty EMS, Kershaw County EMS, Darlington County EMS, Lexington County EMS and Hartsville Rescue. Assistance was also received from Med One a private service. pic.twitter.com/P22A1ruzQY — Lee County Fire (@LeeCountyFire) April 16, 2018

According to South Carolina Department of Corrections, Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 a.m. following an incident which started at 7:15 p.m. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units, SCDC says.

Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 AM following an incident which started at 7:15 PM. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018

All SCDC staff and responding law enforcement officers are safe and accounted for.

SCDC Police Services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Lee County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

