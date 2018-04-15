7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC) Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night that left 7 inmates dead and 17 inmates requiring medical attention, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The incident reportedly involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations.

According to South Carolina Department of Corrections, Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 a.m. following an incident which started at 7:15 p.m. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units, SCDC says.

All SCDC staff and responding law enforcement officers are safe and accounted for. 

SCDC Police Services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating. 

Lee County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:43:18 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

  • 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-04-16 10:47:05 GMT
    Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    More >>

    Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Question of sales tax on online purchases goes to high court

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:48:19 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:38:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko). In this April 13, 2018, photo, packages from Internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in a apartment building mail room in Washington. Clicking "checkout" on an online purchase could cost more after a Supreme Court...

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>

    A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.

    More >>

  • US to hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Syria's Assad

    US to hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Syria's Assad

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:48:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:21:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    More >>

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    More >>

  • Comey: 'Possible' that Russians have leverage over Trump

    Comey: 'Possible' that Russians have leverage over Trump

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:17:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:10:29 GMT
    (Source: CNN/POOL)(Source: CNN/POOL)

    Former FBI Director James Comey answered "possibly" when asked if the president was attempting to obstruct justice when he encouraged him to close the investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    More >>

    Former FBI Director James Comey answered "possibly" when asked if the president was attempting to obstruct justice when he encouraged him to close the investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly