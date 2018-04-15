Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident i - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
  Who are the seven inmates killed at Lee Correctional Institution?

    Who are the seven inmates killed at Lee Correctional Institution?

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:31 PM EDT
    South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.

LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary.

According to DOC, multiple crews responded to an incident at the prison Sunday night.

According to SCDC, the prison was secured at 2:55 a.m. following the incident which started at 7:15 p.m. The incident happened across three housing units, SCDC says.

Lee County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

All SCDC staff and responding law enforcement officers are safe and accounted for. SCDC Police Services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating. 

As of April 16 at midnight, the SCDC website accounts for 1,266 inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. The prison capacity is 1,272 according to the SCDC website. The prison, which opened in 1993, is a level 3 facility in Bishopville, SC. 

Lee Correctional Institution has had inmate issues in the past. 

Back on March 23, several inmates overpowered a corrections officer, held him hostage, and took control of a dorm for over an hour. No inmates were injured. 

Several inmates at the facility have been killed over the last several months. In February 2018, Robert Odell Brown was killed following a fight between inmates. In November 2017, Larry Rainey was found dead due to several stab wounds. In August 2017, Herbert Causey was found unresponsive with a stab wound to his arm. The Lee County Coroner's Office said he bled to death.

A former corrections officer was also almost killed after he says an inmate at Lee Correctional placed a hit on him using a contraband cellphone.

