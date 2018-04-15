Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.More >>
Midnight on Tuesday is the deadline for filing your taxes.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Bi-Lo on St. Andrews Road Sunday.More >>
While incumbents are hard to beat, nearly 40 of them in Congress are taking their competitive advantage and going home.More >>
Evacuations in Cayce for a major gas leak have been lifted, according to a city spokesperson.More >>
Authorities are responding to reports of a downed tree blocking all lanes of westbound Interstate 20 between US 378 and US 1.More >>
