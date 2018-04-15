BREAKING: SLED and SC Department of Corrections responding to 'o - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

BREAKING: SLED and SC Department of Corrections responding to 'ongoing incident' at Lee County Correctional Institution

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC) Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)
LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Corrections are responding to an "ongoing incident" at Lee County Correctional Incident. 

There are very few details available at this time, but the Lee County Sheriff's Office is responding to assist at the prison.

