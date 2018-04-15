7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at Lee Correctional Institution in SC

An "inmate on inmate altercation" ended with seven dead and 17 injured at Lee Correctional Institution. (Source: Twitter)

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

According to South Carolina Department of Corrections, multiple crews responded to an incident at the prison Sunday night.

Lee County Fire/Rescue assisted With a Mass Causality Incident at Lee Correctional. Mutual Aid was received from FlorenceCounty EMS, Kershaw County EMS, Darlington County EMS, Lexington County EMS and Hartsville Rescue. Assistance was also received from Med One a private service. pic.twitter.com/P22A1ruzQY — Lee County Fire (@LeeCountyFire) April 16, 2018

According to SCDC, the prison was secured at 2:55 a.m. following the incident which started at 7:15 p.m. The incident happened across three housing units, SCDC says.

Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 AM following an incident which started at 7:15 PM. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018

Lee County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

All SCDC staff and responding law enforcement officers are safe and accounted for. SCDC Police Services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

As of April 16 at midnight, the SCDC website accounts for 1,266 inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. The prison capacity is 1,272 according to the SCDC website. The prison, which opened in 1993, is a level 3 facility in Bishopville, SC.

Lee Correctional Institution has had inmate issues in the past.

Back on March 23, several inmates overpowered a corrections officer, held him hostage, and took control of a dorm for over an hour. No inmates were injured.

Several inmates at the facility have been killed over the last several months. In February 2018, Robert Odell Brown was killed following a fight between inmates. In November 2017, Larry Rainey was found dead due to several stab wounds. In August 2017, Herbert Causey was found unresponsive with a stab wound to his arm. The Lee County Coroner's Office said he bled to death.

A former corrections officer was also almost killed after he says an inmate at Lee Correctional placed a hit on him using a contraband cellphone.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.