Lexington County looking for woman who used stolen credit card

Lexington County officials are looking for this woman in connection with credit card theft along with a string of vehicle break-ins on Sunday. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Bi-Lo on St. Andrews Road Sunday.

LCSD reports that multiple victims reported that their vehicle windows were smashed and items were stolen out of their vehicles, including the used credit card.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

