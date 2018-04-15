Lexington County looking for woman who used stolen credit card - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington County looking for woman who used stolen credit card

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lexington County officials are looking for this woman in connection with credit card theft along with a string of vehicle break-ins on Sunday. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) Lexington County officials are looking for this woman in connection with credit card theft along with a string of vehicle break-ins on Sunday. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Bi-Lo on St. Andrews Road Sunday. 

LCSD reports that multiple victims reported that their vehicle windows were smashed and items were stolen out of their vehicles, including the used credit card. 

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • The Latest: Comey sees some evidence of obstruction by Trump

    The Latest: Comey sees some evidence of obstruction by Trump

    Sunday, April 15 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 22:28:22 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:09:47 GMT
    (AP Foto/Bebeto Matthews). Esta fotografía muestra el libro "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership" del exdirector del FBI James Comey, en Nueva York el viernes 13 de abril de 2017.(AP Foto/Bebeto Matthews). Esta fotografía muestra el libro "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership" del exdirector del FBI James Comey, en Nueva York el viernes 13 de abril de 2017.
    Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch is defending her actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation following criticism from former FBI Director James Comey.More >>
    Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch is defending her actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation following criticism from former FBI Director James Comey.More >>

  • Trump unloads on Comey ahead of ex-FBI director's interview

    Trump unloads on Comey ahead of ex-FBI director's interview

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:17:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:09:12 GMT
    Trump on Sunday pushed back again against Comey's claims that Trump sought his loyalty, saying, "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies." (Source: Twitter)Trump on Sunday pushed back again against Comey's claims that Trump sought his loyalty, saying, "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies." (Source: Twitter)

    President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

    More >>

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:09:02 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly