Bond denied for 16-year-old shooting suspect - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bond denied for 16-year-old shooting suspect

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Bond has been denied for a 16-year-old accused of shooting a 55-year-old woman on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Columbia Police Department.

Jaleel Brown was arrested Saturday evening after being considered armed and dangerous by police officials. The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Easter Street. 

There is no current update on the victim's condition, but she was listed in stable condition. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-04-15 23:49:00 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

    More >>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-04-15 23:35:22 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump unloads on Comey ahead of ex-FBI director's interview

    Trump unloads on Comey ahead of ex-FBI director's interview

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:17:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-16 00:08:41 GMT
    Trump on Sunday pushed back again against Comey's claims that Trump sought his loyalty, saying, "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies." (Source: Twitter)Trump on Sunday pushed back again against Comey's claims that Trump sought his loyalty, saying, "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies." (Source: Twitter)

    President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

    More >>

  • Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, Moody Blues make it into Rock Hall

    Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, Moody Blues make it into Rock Hall

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:46:10 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-16 00:08:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

  • 'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey passes away at 74

    'Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey passes away at 74

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-04-15 23:43:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-04-15 23:59:42 GMT

    R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and voice actor, passed away on Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.

    More >>

    R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and voice actor, passed away on Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly