Bond denied for 16-year-old shooting suspect

Bond has been denied for a 16-year-old accused of shooting a 55-year-old woman on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Columbia Police Department.

Jaleel Brown was arrested Saturday evening after being considered armed and dangerous by police officials. The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Easter Street.

There is no current update on the victim's condition, but she was listed in stable condition.

